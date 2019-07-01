National Doctor’s Day today

In honour of Dr. B.C. Roy, the legendary Physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal

Mysuru: National Doctor’s Day is celebrated in our country in memory of the most famous Physician of India, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (B.C. Roy) whose birth and death anniversaries fall on the same day, July 1. Doctor’s Day in India was established by the Government of India in 1991.

This Day is dedicated to all medical professionals who work and serve patients round- the-clock to save lives. Theme of Doctor’s Day 2019 is, “Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishment.”

The theme will raise awareness about the violence happening with the doctors across India. Recently, violence against doctors in different parts of India was making headlines. Keeping in mind the safety and security of doctors during their working hours, this theme was announced.

Philanthropist, freedom fighter, politician

Bidhan Chandra Roy was an eminent Indian Physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter and politician who served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 until his death in 1962. Bidhan Roy is often considered the Maker of Modern West Bengal due to his key role in the founding of several institutions and five eminent cities, Durgapur, Kalyani, Bidhannagar, Ashokenagar and Habra.

He is one of the few people in history to have obtained F.R.C.S. and M.R.C.P. degrees simultaneously.

Bidhan Chandra Roy was born to a Bengali Kayastha family on July 1, 1882 at Bankipore, Patna, Bihar, where his father, Prakash Chandra Roy, was working as an Excise Inspector. His mother, Aghorkamini Devi, was a pious lady and a devoted social worker. Bidhan’s parents were ardent Brahmo Samajists, led an austere and disciplined life, and devoted their time and money to the service of everyone in need, irrespective of caste or creed.

Bidhan completed his matriculation from Patna Collegiate School in 1897, obtained his I.A. degree from Presidency College, Calcutta and B.A. from Patna College with Honors in Mathematics. After completing his graduation in mathematics, he applied for admission to the IIEST formerly BESU and the Calcutta Medical College. His application was accepted by both institutions and he opted to pursue medical studies. Bidhan left Patna in June 1901 to join the Calcutta Medical College. While at medical school, Bidhan came upon an inscription which read, “Whatever thy hands findeth to do, do it with thy might.” These words became a lifelong source of inspiration for him.

He was both Gandhiji’s friend and doctor. When Gandhiji was undertaking a fast in Parnakutivin, Poona in 1933, Dr. Roy attended to him. Gandhiji refused to take medicine on the grounds that it was not made in India. Gandhiji asked Dr. Roy, “Why should I take your treatment? Do you treat four hundred million of my countrymen free?” Dr. Roy replied, “No Gandhiji, I could not treat all patients free. But I came… not to treat Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, but to treat “him” who to me represents the four hundred million people of my country.” Gandhiji relented and took the medicine.

The Congress Party proposed Dr. Roy’s name for Chief Minister of Bengal. He wanted to devote himself to his profession. On Gandhiji’s advice, however, Dr. Roy accepted the position and took office on Jan.23, 1948. Bengal at the time had been torn by communal violence, shortage of food, unemployment and a large flow of refugees in the wake of the creation of East Pakistan.

The nation honoured Dr. Roy with the Bharat Ratna on Feb.4, 1961. On July 1, 1962, his 80th birthday, after treating his morning patients and discharging affairs of the State, he took a copy of the “Brahmo Geet” and sang a piece from it. Eleven hours later Dr. Roy died at midday past three. He had gifted his house for running a nursing home named after his mother, Aghorkamini Devi. He had also constituted a Trust for his properties at Patna to carry out social service.

