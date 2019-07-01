MCC to construct Welcome Arches at four connecting roads of city

Mysore: In a move aimed to beautify the city, the MCC has proposed to construct welcome arches at four prominent highways leading to the city from different directions.

The four points where the MCC has planned to construct the arches are ­­— at K.R. Mill Gate on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, near Hootagalli on Mysuru-Hunsur Road, near the Ring Road junction on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road and near Deve Gowda Circle on Mysuru-Bannur Road.

The welcome arches will be designed with words welcoming visitors and tourists to the city, names of tourist spots in and around the city and travel directions and sign boards.

The City Corporation, after finalising the design for the welcome arches, has submitted the same to the Heritage Department, seeking its opinion and suggestions/ advice on the word content on arches.

It may be mentioned here that the MCC in its Budget (2019-20) had set aside Rs.60 lakh for the construction of the arches, with each one estimated to cost Rs.15 lakh.

Based on the response and feedback that it receives after the construction of the said four arches, the MCC will take a call on erection of such arches at four other locations on KRS Road, Bogadi Road, H.D. Kote Road and T. Narasipur Road.

The arches will have information sculpted in Kannada and English. These arches, designed to be attractive ones, will be erected once the Heritage Department gives its nod, it is learnt.

