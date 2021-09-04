Six-month-old leopardess trapped near Srirangapatna
Six-month-old leopardess trapped near Srirangapatna

September 4, 2021

Srirangapatna: A 6-month-old leopardess was trapped in Sabanna Kuppe village near Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday. Leopard was spotted in a field belonging to a farmer, Ninge Gowda, a resident of  the same village, on Thursday. Also leopardess had killed two of goats which were tied in the field on Thursday morning. 

After villagers informed Forest officials about the incident, they had setup a cage to trap the leopard. On the wee hours of Saturday, it was noticed that leopardess had trapped in the cage. It was later released into the wild by the Forest officials, informed Wildlife Warden of Mandya district H.M. Nakul.

