SJCE staff urge Govt. to release salary
News

SJCE staff urge Govt. to release salary

November 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Claiming that the Government had failed to pay its share of their salaries for the past three months, the teaching and non-teaching faculty of the city’s Government-aided SJCE began an indefinite stir at the main gate of the College in Manasagangothri here on Thursday. The College staff, who had launched a symbolic protest since Nov. 6, intensified their stir on Thursday with the College teaching faculty suspending online classes and non-teaching faculty striking work.

Maintaining that the State Government had failed to release its share (85 percent) of their salaries for the months of August, September and October, the protesters said that they were put to a lot of hardship due to non payment of salaries.

Noting that the College management has paid its share of 15 percent, they said that repeated representations to the Higher Education Minister and all other concerned Departments seeking timely release of salaries, have yielded no result. Condemning the Government’s negligence towards their plight, the protesters urged the Government to immediately release pending salaries and not to make any  delays in future.  

SJCE Staff Association President Dr. D. Arun Kumar, Vice-President Dr. T. Manjunath, office-bearers Dr. M. Savitha, N. Prabhuswamy and Dr. M.H. Siddaram led the protest.

