Social Distancing best to combat COVID-19

March 19, 2020

District Administration battle-ready; DC seeks public cooperation to curb virus spread

Five temples in District including Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud closed

Mysore/Mysuru: Now that the new Coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness it causes, are spreading among communities across the world, phrases such as ‘social distancing, ‘isolation’ and ‘self-quarantine’ are showing up everywhere. Even at a press conference on COVID-19 held at his office this morning, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar insisted on social distancing and self quarantine to prevent the virus from spreading.

“While it may be disappointing to hear that so many events, festivals and other gatherings like in malls, offices and wedding halls are being cancelled, there is a public health reason for these measures. These cancellations help stop or slow down the spread of disease allowing the healthcare system to more readily care for patients,” he said.

Avoid Government offices

“Cancelling events that are likely to draw crowds is an example of social distancing. Social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness. We are asking people to even avoid going to Government offices like the DC Office, Revenue Department and Sub-registrar Offices, Tahsildar Office, Assistant Commissioner’s Office, Mini Vidhana Soudha unless it is absolutely necessary,” Abhiram Sankar explained and added that the officers and Courts will handle only emergency matters.

People who have been exposed to the virus and who are at risk for coming down with COVID-19 must practice self-quarantine.

“Health experts recommend that self-quarantine lasts 14 days. Two weeks provides enough time for them to know whether or not they will become ill and be contagious to others. Self-quarantine is imposed on such people who have recently returned from their travel to countries where COVID-19 is spreading rapidly or if they have knowingly been exposed to an infected person,” the DC explained.

District authorities prepared

The District Administration has taken all measures to combat the disease like banning public functions, events and gatherings at malls, closing of Aadhaar Seva Kendras, wedding halls and pubs. “We are battle-ready to prevent the virus in the second stage of the attack,” the DC said.

So far, 164 people were under observation and of them, 104 were in isolation and 64 of them have been asked to go home as they tested negative. There are no positive cases in Mysuru so far,” he reiterated.

“Isolation means keeping people who are infected with a contagious illness away from those who are not infected. Isolation can take place at home or at a hospital or care facility. Special personal protective equipments will be used to care for these patients in healthcare units,” Abhiram Sankar said.

DC seeks cooperation

“The coronavirus pandemic is making everyone aware of hand-washing and protecting others from coughs and sneezes. Along with those essential steps, practices such as social distancing, and self-quarantine and isolation can slow the rate of infection. Every person can help slowdown the virus spread and they can make a big difference to their health and that of others around them,” the DC said and appealed the public to cooperate with the District Administration.

As a precaution, temples that come under Central Archaeology Department like Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud, Vaidyanatheshwara Temple and Keerthinarayana Temple at Talakadu, Lakshmikanthaswamy Temple at Mullur in H.D. Kote Taluk and Bettadapura Sidilu Mallikarjunaswamy Temple have been closed until further notice, the DC informed.

Normalcy in city

Meanwhile, near normalcy prevailed this morning in the city following advisory issued by the District Administration. Though there was minimum traffic movement earlier in the day as schools and colleges remained closed, normal crowds were seen later in the day across the city in different residential and commercial areas. Some people were moving around with masks. Business was dull, but many establishments including shops, hotels and restaurants were open. Small vendors seemed to be maximally affected with scarce buying and selling activity. Most of the people preferred to stay indoors.

