Social Welfare Department  Jt. Director inspects Hostel

Mysuru: Two days after the fire mishap, Joint Director of the Social Welfare Department Bindiya inspected the Post-Matric Students Hostel for Girls at Vontikoppal here this morning.

She inspected the UPS room, kitchen, dormitory and other facilities at the hostel.

Later, speaking to media, she said that the Department has decided to hold a workshop to sensitise the cooks, hostel wardens and staff working in Social Welfare Department-run hostels.

She said that the workshop will be held in the next 15 days where experts will conduct first-aid training besides providing tips on safety measures in handling UPS, electric equipment and appliances installed in hostels. She said that the Govt. has taken all measures to ensure safety of students in the Department-run hostels.

Ensure safety: Former Mayor Purushotham, who also accompanied the Social Welfare Joint Director, demanded the State Government to ensure safety of students, especially girls staying in Government hostels. Also number of hostels should be increased according to the increasing student’s strength every year, he added.

“There is no dearth of funds in Social Welfare Department. Officials should shun their apathetic attitude and utilise the funds effectively for the welfare of SC, ST, Backward Classes and other economically weaker sections in the society. Government should spend more money for constructing hostels,” Purushotham said.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore