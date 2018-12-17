Fencing of private property near Lalitha Mahal Helipad

Mysuru: Even as a solution to the Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 land row remains elusive, the work on the fencing of a private property near Lalitha Mahal Helipad has reportedly commenced.

K. Manu, who claims to be the General Power of Attorney (GPA) holder of 7 acres of land coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 said to be owned by one S. Meenakshi, has started iron fencing work by digging pits for pole erection.

K. Manu said that as garbage was dumped indiscretely on the land, the garbage cleaning work was done spending lakhs of rupees. But waste and garbage dumping has continued unabatedly. Alcoholics have thrown liquor bottles on this vacant space and the area has become a haven for illegal activities.

Even the PWD has let out this land for film-shooting at a daily rent of Rs.10,000, without our knowledge, he said.

Maintaining that the PWD has been misusing the land in violation of a Court order, Manu defended fencing of the land saying that it was meant to save the property, for which he is the GPA holder.

It may be mentioned here that S. Meenakshi, claiming that the High Court had stayed the then DC’s order declaring land coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 as ‘B’ kharab land (Government land), in respect to the said seven acres of land, which she claims to be its owner, had erected a Board at the site mentioning that the land belongs to her.

Just before Dasara festivities, Meenakshi had also submitted a memorandum to the DC not to use the land for any purpose without her consent.

