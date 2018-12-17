Chamarajanagar DC dismisses Maramma Temple Management

Mysuru: The Chamarajanagar District Administration has dismissed the Management Committee of the Kichugutti Maramma Temple in Sulwadi over poisoning of prasadam. This decision was taken by Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner B.B. Cauvery and she has recommended that Muzrai Department must take over the shrine.

The DC’s move came as the Police have suspected that the poisoning incident was the result of a tussle between groups to take control of revenue at the shrine. Confirming about this development, Cauvery told reporters that the District Administration now controls the privately managed temple. Guidelines will be issued to follow dasoha system while distributing food.

The dasoha system is followed by many temples that come under Muzrai Department to ensure that the food is safe for consumption. Soon, an administrator will be appointed to manage the Maramma Temple, sources said and added that the administrator will take control of the Temple documents, revenue and expenditure decisions.

Meanwhile, the Maramma Temple authorities are alleged to have violated eco-sensitive zone norms. Many unapproved structures have been erected in and around the Temple, which falls under the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary.

As per the norms, no construction activities are allowed in the region. But the Temple authorities have constructed a guest house, a kitchen, halls and sheds near the temple. The place, where the temple is located, belongs to the Forest Department and the Temple authorities are alleged to have encroached upon 2.5 acres of forest land.

According to sources, the Forest Department had opposed the construction works on the premises, but could not take action as the locals and a few influential persons intervened.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore