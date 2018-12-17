Corporator prevented from serving tomato bath

Mysuru: A Corporator was stopped from distributing tomato bath in K.R. Hospital premises yesterday. Seeing vessels carrying tomato bath, several people objected as it was a similar food, laced with poison that had caused the death of over 14 people at Maramma Temple at Hanur. Many patients are still being treated at K.R. Hospital and several other hospitals in city.

Congress Corporator Lokesh (Piya) had brought tomato bath, buttermilk and bananas to be distributed among the people visiting the hospital only to be restrained by the Police. Lokesh had brought the food items in a huge container which was sufficient for 300 to 400 people. He also started to distribute the same, when a Policeman warned him against doing so.

The Policeman was joined by Hospital authorities who informed Lokesh that barring biscuit and milk, food items made out of rice are not allowed to be served by the private parties at the hospital. Following this, Lokesh distributed only banana and buttermilk.

