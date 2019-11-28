SOM IMPACT: V.V. Puram footpaths cleared of seized vehicles

November 28, 2019

Mysuru: In a swift action, the V.V. Puram Police and Traffic Police have jointly begun clearing the footpaths in V.V. Puram that they had turned into a dump-yard for seized vehicles. Star of Mysore had published a report on Nov. 25 under the headline “Seized vehicles encroach footpaths.”

The report had highlighted how the footpath in front of the V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station and the footpath right across the road towards Gokulam are crammed with seized vehicles or vehicles that have met with accidents, causing inconvenience to pedestrians who were forced to walk on the busy road instead of footpaths risking their lives.

Acting on the report, V.V. Puram Police Inspector Vinay and Traffic Inspector B.G. Prakash ordered their staff to clear the vehicles. Accordingly, the vacant space behind the V.V. Puram Station was cleaned of weeds and wild growth and the seized vehicles were shifted there. Cranes were brought and vehicles were lifted one by one and were dumped in the vacant space.

The cleaned space behind V.V. Puram Police Station that will henceforth be used to dump the seized vehicles.

Over 10 cars, four goods autos, 9 passenger autos and 10 two-wheelers were dumped right in front of the V.V. Puram Police Station and a private bus, one Omni van and two cars were stationed on the footpath opposite the Station. Officials from the Police Station said that the cleaning and shifting operation began yesterday morning and would be completed by today evening.

Reacting to the Police action, commuters and pedestrians have welcomed the move and lauded the prompt action. “This is a crucial road that is surrounded by various layouts and also a commercial hub. Movement of pedestrians was difficult on this stretch and it was difficult to cross the road to reach the bus stop. Now that the vehicles are being cleared, we can heave a sigh of relief,” said Maurya, an office-goer from V.V. Mohalla.

