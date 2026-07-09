SOM reality check finds no violation of EC norms

July 9, 2026

Mysuru: The SIR of electoral rolls in N.R. Constituency has picked up pace with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributing enumeration forms at door-to-door and helping the voters with tips on how to fill those forms.

In the wake of BJP and its ally JD(S) party leaders’ allegations about BLOs skipping door-to-door visits in N.R. segment and distributing enumeration forms under one roof and collecting back the filled up forms from the voters in violation of Election Commission’s (EC) norms, Star of Mysore (SOM) conducted a reality check in the same segment on Tuesday. There were neither any instances of distributing forms and collecting them back at mosque, hall or any other places.

A BLO involved in SIR process said, while forms have been distributed to voters, those having least knowledge on filling those forms, are being provided with information at the temporary Information Centre set up near Huliyamma temple and an Anganwadi Kendra. The voters have been visiting the centre to collect required info while BLOs have been going to households to collect the filled up forms.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said, a total of 2,500 Information Centres have been opened in the district. BLOs deputed at those centres are providing required information to voters. However, neither any forms are distributed nor collected in those centres. The SIR process is conducted in compliance with Election Commission norms.