In Briefs

Somnath Jyotirlinga Maharudra Puja at Art of Living Ashram

March 17, 2026

Somnath Jyotirlinga Maharudra Puja has been organised at Art of Living Ashram in Mysuru on Mar. 20 from 5 pm onwards. The Art of Living Foundation, under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Ravi Shankar, recently held a grand Somnath Jyotirlinga Maha Rudra Puja to inaugurate the 45th Anniversary Celebrations in early 2026.

This sacred event features the rare display of the original 1000-year-old fragments of the Somnath Jyotirlinga, which were unveiled by Gurudev in Delhi and are being taken to various locations for special pujas. These ceremonies are conducted for World Peace, Personal Prosperity and Spiritual Upliftment. For puja details, contact Mob: 93421-11970 or 86186-45140 or 99000-24119.

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