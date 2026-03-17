Applications invited for horticulture training

March 17, 2026

The Horticulture Department has invited applications from children of farmers for admission to a 10-month-long training in horticulture farming at Rangasamudra Horticulture Training Centre. The training will take place from May 2, 2026 to Feb. 28, 2027. Children of farmers from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, who have RTC of lands, can apply. The applicants should have a minimum educational qualification of a pass in SSLC and be in the age group of 18-30 years for General Category, 18-33 years for SC/ST and 33-65 years for ex-servicemen category.

The prescribed application forms are available at the Horticulture Department Office in Curzon Park, Mysuru or can be downloaded from the Department website: https://horticulturedir.karnataka.gov.in The last date for applying is Apr. 13. For more details, contact Ph:0821-2977572, according to a press release from Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Horticulture Department Joint Director.