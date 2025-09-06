Soppu Mela begins

September 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day ‘Soppu Mela’ (Leafy Greens Mela), aimed at promoting greens as a wholesome, nutritious food while reviving the rich diversity of traditional leafy vegetables, began this morning at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road here.

The event is jointly organised by Sahaja Samrudha, Hulikaadu Farmers Producer Company and ICAR-JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Suttur. This year’s Mela showcases more than 100 varieties of greens, drawing farmers, health enthusiasts and culinary experts.

Traditional delicacies

Farmers from Kundagol, Kaadu Halli (H.D. Kote), Kanakapura and Gokarna have brought many varieties of greens and medicinal plants, alongside value-added products.

Women’s groups from Kolagondanahalli, Kanakapura, served traditional delicacies such as Soppina Uppsaaru, Kalale Saaru and Ragi Mudde with Anne Soppu Saaru. Kundagol women’s groups showcased several rare wild greens, while Kanakapura farmers offered special Kalale Saaru meals.

Special highlights included Kirakasali greens from North Karnataka and Kempu Soppu from Gokarna, which drew much attention. Visitors also enjoyed fresh green juices and Ragi Mudde served with Berekesoppu curry, celebrating the culinary diversity of greens.

Alongside greens, desi rice, millets, pulses, organic products, and traditional vegetable seeds and fruit saplings were available for purchase. Unique plants sourced from North India were also on display.

Green Necklace… Flower garlands are the usual choice to honour guests at events. However, at the inauguration of the two-day Soppu Mela this morning in Mysuru, the guests were seen wearing garlands made of ‘Basale’ greens, symbolising the vital role of leafy greens in human health and nutrition. Picture shows (from left) actor Shivaji Rao Jadhav, researcher Muraleedhara Gungurmale, Dr. R. Santhosh Nayak, Director of Prasaranga, KSOU, Dr. B.N. Gnanendra, Head of ICAR-JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Suttur and Dr. G. Janardhan, Dean, College of Horticulture, Yelwal, Mysuru, sporting the ‘green necklaces’ offered by organisers.

Inaugurating the mela, Dr. R. Santhosh Nayak, Director of Prasaranga, Karnataka State Open University, spoke about the forgotten significance of wild greens.

“Today, cultivation is mostly driven by market demand, while wild, naturally growing greens — once part of our daily meals — are being forgotten. These greens are part of ancient traditions spanning thousands of years. With their decline, we are seeing genetic changes in plants and even disruptions to our mental and physical well-being. It’s time to return to these traditional practices,” he said.

Dr. B.N. Gnanendra, Head of ICAR-JSS Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Suttur, who presided over the event, raised concerns about the widespread use of herbicides.

G. Krishna Prasad, Director of Sahaja Samrudha — Organic Farmers Collective, Dean of Horticulture University, Yelachahalli Yelwal, Mysuru, Dr. G. Janardhan were present along with small-screen artiste Shivaji Rao Jadhav and farmer Nagamma.

Researcher, Parisara Adhyayana Kendra, Shivamogga, Muraleedhara Gungurmale, who travels across Karnataka with his campaign ‘Ajjiya Madilu Soppina Kadalu’ (grandmother’s lap, ocean of greens), displayed over 50 varieties of nutrient-rich and medicinal greens, educating visitors on their importance and traditional uses.

Tomorrow, the Mela will feature a ‘Greens Cooking Competition’, where participants can prepare unique dishes using different varieties of greens.

Forgotten greens at Soppu Mela

Rare and commonly known varieties such as Annesoppu, Seegesoppu, Berekesoppu, Honagonesoppu, Keere, Dantu, Kempu Soppu, Chilkeere, Rajakeere, Menthe, Palak, Gani Soppu, Haale Soppu, Basale, Kadumallige Soppu, Hakkarike Soppu, Pundi Soppu and Sanna Goni Soppu are on display at the Soppu Mela.

Most of these greens grow naturally in backyards, hedges and wild spaces, but many have been discarded by today’s generation as mere weeds, unaware of their medicinal and nutritional value.