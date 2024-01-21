Source of Krishna Shile for Ayodhya Ram Lalla idol | Ram Temple to be built at Gujjegowdanapura: GTD

January 21, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has declared the construction of a Sri Ram Temple at Gujjegowdanapura near Jayapura in Mysuru taluk. This location holds significance as it is where the black schist stone (Krishna Shile) was excavated for carving the Ram Lalla idol, scheduled for consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.

Speaking to media persons at his office in Jaladarshini Guest House premises on Hunsur Road here yesterday, the MLA said, “The temple will be built at the same place in agricultural land at Gujjegowdanapura, falling under Chamundeshwari constituency, from where the black stone used for sculpting the idol of Ram Lalla set for consecration, was found and excavated. Foundation will be laid for building the temple, on Jan. 22, by raising donations from the people.”

Many Mysureans have contributed in their way for Ram Lalla idol to take shape, as the agricultural land belongs to Ramdas a farmer from Harohalli and Srinivas Nataraj who zeroed in on the stone for carving the idol is also Mysurean. Sculptor Arun Yogiraj who carved the idol is also from the city, added GTD.

A file photo of the land belonging to Ramdas in Gujjegowdanapura, from where the rock was excavated for Ram Lalla’s idol.

When Prime Narendra Modi had come to Mysuru, he had worshipped at the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill. Now, the stone for Ram Lalla idol was also found in the constituency by the same name — Chamundeshwari.

During the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, special puja will be conducted at Gujjegowdanapura to mark the occasion, said Gowda. Land owner Ramdas and Srinivas Nataraj were also present at the press meet.

Kannadiga connection

Gopal, the Trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Ayodhya is also a Kannadiga and whenever he comes to Mysuru, prefers to stay at the house of hotelier Narayan Hegde at Gokulam here.

A native of Sirsi in Siddapura, Uttara Kannada, Gopal who has served as the Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the past, is entrusted with the task of construction of Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, when the works began two years ago.