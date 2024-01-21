Special pujas in city Ram Temples to celebrate consecration

January 21, 2024

Mysuru home to oldest Rama Mandiras and for Ramanavami music festivals

Mysore/Mysuru: As the nation and the world anticipate the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya tomorrow, the cultural capital of Mysuru is also gearing up for grand celebrations.

Mysuru holds significant importance in this historical event, as the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol, Arun Yogiraj, hails from Mysuru. Furthermore, the Krishna Shile, the stone used for crafting the idol, was excavated from Gujjegowdanapura village within the Mysuru district.

The city, renowned for housing numerous Rama Mandiras, particularly concentrated in the Central Business District, is set to be a focal point for special pujas and rituals commemorating the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Krishnamurthypuram Sri Rama Mandira

Krishnamurthypuram Sri Rama Mandira is set to host a Vedic chanting session by scholars and a special abhisheka (ritualistic bathing) ceremony dedicated to Lord Rama at 9 am, organised by Sri Mahajana Sabha.

Madhu Rao, the Secretary of the Sabha, told Star of Mysore that the Rama Mandira was initiated by Ramdas in 1940, and over time, it has evolved from a small hut into a standalone building.

The Rama Mandira is known for its annual Ramothsava celebration on Ugadi and conducts special pujas each month on the day of ‘Punarvasu Nakshatra,’ the auspicious star associated with the birth of Lord Rama.

Rao mentioned that they are expecting the participation of more than 400 devotees during the rituals scheduled for Jan. 22. Additionally, the Rama Mandira has distributed Mantrakshathe, sacred offerings from Ayodhya, among the devotees.

Shivarampet Sri Rama Mandira

Among the oldest Rama Mandiras in Mysuru stands the renowned Shivarampet Sri Rama Mandira, boasting a history of 133 years. Established in 1890, this historic institution has been a hub for various events, including classical musical concerts featuring legendary artists, while also providing a platform for emerging talents.

Under the guidance of priest Lakshminarayana Shastry and Sabha President Dr. N. Sriram, the Rama Mandira has planned a series of events to commemorate the Ayodhya Temple inauguration.

The scheduled events kick off with Rudrabhisheka at 7 am, followed by the Sri Rama Sita Hanuma Taraka Homa. Between 11.30 am and 12 noon, a session of Rama Bhajane is planned, concluding with Mahamangalarathi at 12.30 pm.

Veeranagere Sri Ganapathy Temple

Special puja rituals are scheduled at Veeranagere Sri Ganapathy Temple. Sri Ramajyothi Seva Samithi plans to illuminate Ashoka Road with over two lakh traditional lamps, starting from the temple premises to Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at 6.30 pm. The inauguration of this event will be conducted by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, who will light the lamp.

Notably, the Samithi has conveyed that monetary donations will not be accepted, but devotees are welcome to contribute oil, cotton wicks and earthen lamps. The temple’s mantapa, once a resting place for the Palace soldiers, has a history of about 400 years. Additionally, the Ganesha idol installed in the temple is believed to be around 500 years old.

Pujas to 19 utsava murthis of Mysore Palace temples

The Mysore Palace Board and the Department of Religious Endowment (Muzrai) have collaboratively arranged special pujas, including Rama Taraka Homa, Poornahuti and Mahamangalarathi, to be conducted in front of the Palace to commemorate the inauguration of the Ayodhya Temple.

T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director of the Palace Board, informed Star of Mysore that these special pujas will take place with all 19 utsava murthis of temples situated within the Palace premises kept under a specially erected green pandal.

Devotees will also be provided with prasadam during the event.

In addition, arrangements have been made for the live broadcast of the rituals taking place in Ayodhya on LED screens. The public is granted free entry through Jayarama, Balarama and other gates to witness the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.