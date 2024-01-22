Ram Lalla idol sculptor’s mother lights 111-foot long agarbathi in city
January 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Coinciding with the consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya today, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, India’s largest agarbathi manufacturer, had arranged lighting of 111-foot large agarbathi with the motto ‘Cherishing Excellence: Honouring Local Craftsmanship’ simultaneously at three culturally vibrant places — Mysuru, Maharashtra, and Goa.

At Mysuru, the 111-foot large agarbathi was lit in the Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple premises, Mysore Palace North Gate, by Saraswathi, mother of Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, in the presence of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa and Ranga family (R. Guru, Kiran Ranga, Vishnu Ranga, Anirudh Ranga and Nikhil Ranga) this morning. Arun Yogiraj’s wife Vijetha was also present on  the occasion.

Known as Akhand Jyothi, this massive agarbathi was crafted over 23 days with a dedicated team of 18 skilled individuals, using materials such specially handpicked auspicious Dashanga: Honey, Konneri Gedde, Ghee, Sandal Wood Powder, Guggula, Agaru, Sambrani, Devadaru, Loban and White Mustard (Bili Sasive) along with Charcoal, Jigat and Jaggery. The manufacturing process incorporates a unique technology devised by Ranga Rao and Sons specialists team. It is said to spread fragrance for 25 days.

Saraswathi, mother of Arun Yogiraj, who spoke on the occasion, said: “The whole country is in celebration mood with the Ram Lalla’s consecration at Ayodhya and this is giving a feeling that Ayodhya is in our house itself.” She expressed her gratitude towards Cycle Pure Agarbathi for inviting her for the event.

Speaking on this occasion, MP Pratap Simmha recalled about accompanying sculptor Arun Yogiraj to meet PM Narendra Modi in 2022 and how Arun Yogiraj got tender to carve the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose installed near India Gate. It is a matter of pride that Arun Yogiraj was among three sculptors shortlisted to carve idol of Ram Lalla and his masterpiece was chosen for installation, the MP added.

Stating that Ayodhya and Mysuru had a special connection, the MP said that while the stone used for idol of Ram Lalla is from Mysuru, the artist who sculpted the idol is also from Mysuru. While Ram Lalla is consecrated at Ayodhya today, foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is being performed at Harohalli in Mysuru, he added.

