Ram Lalla idol consecration: Pejawar Seer to take part in 48-day ritual at Ayodhya

January 23, 2024

Ayodhya: The sole representative from the Southern States on the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Committee during the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya yesterday was Udupi Adhokshaja Sri Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji. Only seven members were allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at around 8 am. Among them were three members from the Trust including Sri VishwaprasannaTheertha Swamiji.

The Pejawar Mutt Pontiff played a crucial role in performing the traditional puja to the idol of Ram Lalla inside the temple during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji was among the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a Trust set up for the construction and management of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by the Centre.

Having been in Ayodhya for the past few days, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji actively participated in the preparations for the traditional rituals during the Pran Pratishtha. He is the successor to Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, one of the leading figures of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Efforts of senior pontiff

The revered senior pontiff was known for advocating unity among Hindus and even Muslims through his discourses had been a member of the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Trust since its inception. He played a pivotal role in the legal fight and campaigns for the establishment of the Ram Temple. His legacy was continued by junior pontiff Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji.

Following the rituals on Monday, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji returned to the Pejawar Mutt in Ayodhya, where enthusiastic devotees showered him with flowers. The Pejawar Seer will remain in Ayodhya until the end of Mandalotsava — a 48-day ritual being held at Mandir in Ayodhya from today.

Notably, the Pejawar Mutt has had a branch in Ayodhya for many years. The Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and eight mutts of Udupi have close ties with Ayodhya as the ‘Mukhyaprana’ (Anjaneya) of Udupi Krishna Mutt hails from that place. The consecration of the Hanuman Temple in Ayodhya was done by Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji a few years ago. He passed away in December 2019.

Mysuru connection

The late senior pontiff Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji undertook many Chaturmasya Vratas at Krishna Dhama in Mysuru. Even for successor Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, Mysuru is a preferred destination for his Chaturmasya Vratas.

In addition, the Pejawar Mutt runs several Institutions in Mysuru including Vijaya Vittala Educational Institutions at Saraswathipuram (established by Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji in 1985), Bhagini Seva Samaja in Krishnamurthypuram, Madhwa Student Hostel, Pejawar Sridhama and Pejawar Students Hostel in J.P. Nagar, Vittala Dhama and Sriramadhama, Udayagiri.