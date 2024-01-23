Harmonious expression of India’s cultural conscience: Suttur Seer

January 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the completion of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya signifies a cultural renaissance in India.

He emphasised that the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is a harmonious expression of the country’s cultural conscience, being revered by people from all walks of life. The Swamiji was speaking to reporters in Ayodhya yesterday.

The Seer was joined in Ayodhya by Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Niranjananandapuri Swamiji and other spiritual heads.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji highlighted that the Ram Mandir serves as a unifying space for all Indians, promoting religious harmony. “It was a struggle and intense effort for over five centuries. Many roadblocks were put but the Mandir is here today,” he added.

He described the day as one of contentment and happiness and expressed his joy in representing Mysuru and Karnataka at this historic ceremony, which he deemed a significant moment in Indian history under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Swamiji further elaborated that the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was a testament to faith and culture that reflects the nation’s historical heritage.

“Each village in India has its own Rama Mandira where spiritual events are held and even village-level disputes are addressed amicably as people believe that justice has been done by none other than Lord Rama,” he added.

The Ram Mandir, according to Swamiji, stands as a unifying space for all Indians, embodying the principles of religious harmony. He emphasised that the temple serves as a symbol of Ramrajya, a world where peace and harmony prevail, treating everyone with respect regardless of their religious beliefs or caste.

“At the core of Lord Ram’s character lies an unwavering commitment to dharma – righteousness. Lord Ram’s adherence to dharma, even in the face of formidable challenges, exemplifies the strength that comes from living a virtuous life. For young minds forging their paths, the Ramayana serves as a timeless guide urging them to embrace the ethical underpinnings that lead to a meaningful and purposeful existence,” the Swamiji said.

“Lord Ram emerges not only as a divine figure but also as a paragon of leadership. His life story emphasises the essence of leading by example. Whether in his role as a devoted son, a caring brother or a just ruler, Lord Ram sets the standard for effective leadership rooted in personal integrity,” the Suttur Seer said.

Lord Ram’s deep respect for familial bonds, exemplified through his unwavering devotion to his parents and brothers, serves as a poignant reminder for today’s youth to value and nurture their own relationships, he noted.