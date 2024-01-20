Demand peaks for saffron flags, Lord Ram portraits, temple models

January 20, 2024

Busy traffic signals, intersections become prime marketing points for street vendors

Mysore/Mysuru: In anticipation of the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan. 22, Mysuru is experiencing a surge in sales of saffron flags, Ramayana books and models of the Ram Mandir.

The vibrancy of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ayodhya is extending to commercial establishments, houses and roads in and around the city. Bright saffron flags now adorn not only streetlights and road dividers but also bikes and autorickshaws, contributing to the festive atmosphere with only days remaining for the much-anticipated consecration ceremony.

Busy marketplaces and hawkers are bustling with activity as they sell saffron flags and similar merchandise in large quantities. While for many residents of Mysuru, the consecration is a religious event, for numerous roadside vendors, it represents an opportunity to make a living.

Roadside stalls have proliferated, offering a variety of Ram-related items, from small saffron flags for motorcycles to large Hanuman-emblazoned banners. Flags of different sizes are being sold at prices ranging from Rs. 30 to Rs. 500, with some customers willingly paying beyond Rs. 500 for flags to be displayed in front of their homes and on their vehicles, reflecting the national mood.

Commercial hubs of the city, including Sayyaji Rao Road, Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet and Chamaraja Double Road, are witnessing an increasing number of shops selling saffron merchandise.

Saffron flags with inscriptions like ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ have witnessed a surge in demand in recent days. Many individuals are also purchasing saffron shawls, with idols of Rama, Lakshmana and Sita.

Street vendors cash-in

For street vendors, busy traffic signals have become prime marketing points, where they energetically approach cars, offering Sri Ram and Hanuman flags adorned with photos of the Ayodhya Temple. With a collection of 2ft-long flags on their shoulders, they enthusiastically shout, “Jai Sri Ram,” aiming to attract customers in the cars idling at the traffic intersections.

Typically, during this time of the year, vendors are limited to selling only the national flag in the run-up to Republic Day. However, due to the Ram Mandir inauguration, a new craze has emerged, providing vendors with an opportunity to capitalise on the demand for all Ram-related items. Vendors mentioned that their families have invested around Rs. 5,000 to purchase items from wholesale markets in Shivarampet.

As the Jan. 22 deadline approaches, vendors express the urgency to sell their merchandise, emphasising the limited window of time before the focus shifts back to selling Tricolour Flags for Republic Day.

Preparations at temples

Temples citywide are making preparations for special prayers on Jan. 22 with recitations of Sundarakanda, Hanuman Chalisa, Rama Raksha Stotras and other religious programmes. Religious activities, including lamp lighting, bhajan and kirtan sessions based on the life of Lord Ram are planned. Prasadam or Anna Santharpane is also arranged at many temples.

Throughout the city, colonies and temples are gearing up for festive celebrations, featuring bhajan recitals, community feasts and Shobha Yatras scheduled throughout the day. The evening festivities are expected to resemble the joyous atmosphere of Deepavali.

Several associations have decided to set up large LED screens to broadcast the consecration ceremony live, akin to those reserved for major cricket matches involving the Indian team.