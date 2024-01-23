Deepotsava transforms Mysuru into ‘City of Lights’

January 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Pran Pratishtha, the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, was celebrated with festive fervour that reached its summit with deepotsava in various parts of city in the evening.

Earthen lamps were lit as part of Deepotsava at temples, prominent places and households in the city, turning Mysuru the ‘City of Palaces’ into a ‘City of Lights’, with the people celebrating once in a life time moment with devotion.

Mysuru Hanumanthotsava Samiti had lit the lamps arranged in artistic manner on the premises of Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple, Mysore Palace North gate. The lamps were arranged in the forms of Kannada words Jai Sri Ram and OM, along with rangolis depicting Sri Rama, Sita and Anjaneya.

A model of Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir was also exhibited, attracting the devotees who enlivened the moment with piety. They also took photos on their cell phone camera. The model of the temple made in thermocol is 17-feet-long, eight-feet wide and 8.5 feet tall.

Former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority H.V. Rajeev, former Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka Shivakumar, President of Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association D.T. Prakash as chief guests and also lit the lamps.

Mysuru Hanumanthotsava Samiti Conveners Samyaj, Jeevan, Marballi Kumar and Santosh and a large number of devotees were present.

Sri Rama Jyoti Deepotsava was celebrated by lighting the lamps arranged in a circular form at Sri Kannika Parameshwari temple, Ashoka road.

The programme was organised by Arya Vysya Sangha, during which more than 30 children presented mass rendition of vedas and slokas. Sri Rama Taraka homa was performed with purnahuti in the morning. The live screening of Prana Pratishtha ceremony held at Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir, on a huge LED screen, was also arranged at the temple premises.

Temple Committee President S.K. Dinesh, Secretary Amarnath, Dinesh Babu and other Directors of the Committee were present on the occasion.

Sri Rama Jyothi Seva Samiti, Sri Veeraganapathi temple, Veeranagere, Ashoka road had organised laksha deepotsava that was inaugurated by Saraswathi, mother of sculptor Arun Yogiraj of the city who sculpted Ram Lalla’s idol. Arun Yogiraj’s wife Vijeta also lighted the lamps.

Earlier, Samiti members felicitated Ramdas the owner of the land at Gujjegowdanapura in Mysuru taluk where the black schist stone (Krishna Shile) used to sculpt Ram Lalla’s idol was mined and sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s mother Saraswati.

Chief guest of the event Dr. V. Ranganath, also a columnist of Mysuru Mithra, the sister publication of Star of Mysore said “It was a much awaited day in Indian history, as the 500-year long wait was over with the consecration of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the ceremony, joined by the devotees across the country in their own way. The chanting of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ reverberated across the nation thus bringing all together, for the country to evolve as Vishwa Guru (World Leader) in the coming days. Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir is our pride.”

Temple Chief Priest Prahlad Rao and prominent leaders of Veeranagere were present.