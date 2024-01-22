Ram Lalla idol consecrated at Ayodhya Temple

January 22, 2024

PM Modi leads rituals that began at 12.20 pm and concluded at 1 pm

Ayodhya: In a profoundly spiritual and culturally significant moment, the world witnessed the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol this noon, following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh.

This sacred ritual, integral to the grand consecration ceremony

of the new Ram Lalla idol, served as a profound expression of devotion and reverence, witnessed by thousands in the temple town and millions across the nation.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the 161-feet tall pink sandstone shrine. The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, which is sculpted by Mysuru- based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, entered the premises on Jan. 17 and was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Jan. 18.

A scene at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony this morning at Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The atmosphere at the temple today was one of immense devotion and celebration, with devotees and spectators immersed in a spiritual experience that marked a moment of unity and shared heritage.

The aarti, performed with lamps, incense and songs, served as more than just a ritual — it acted as a bridge connecting the past, present, and future of Indian spirituality.

Live visuals of the consecration showed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seated next to the PM, alongside Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji and others led the rituals.

Dressed in a golden kurta paired with a cream dhoti and patka, PM Modi entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta. Modi then undertook ‘sankalp’ for the consecration ceremony. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals are significant spiritual procedure in Hinduism for infusing life into a deity’s idol.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla’s idol commenced at 12.20 pm and concluded at 1 pm. This sacred act transforms an idol into a deity, bestowing upon it the ability to accept prayers and grant boons. The ritual took place on Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, falling on Jan. 22 (today). The day commenced with a morning puja, followed by the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in ‘Mrigashira Nakshatra’, lasting from 12.20 pm to 1 pm.

PM Modi has said that it is a “great pleasure” to be a part of the “divine program” at the Ram temple inauguration. “The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lala’s life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in Hindi. The PM has reportedly been observing a series of rituals, including sleeping on the floor and consuming only coconut water, to prepare for the ceremony. As part of the celebration, Army helicopters showered flowers on Ayodhya, and 30 musicians played various Indian musical instruments at the temple premises during the Aarti. Guests were also handed bells, which they rang in unison during the Aarti, adding to the ceremonial atmosphere. This visual spectacle added a layer of national pride and joy to the religious proceedings.