PM Modi leads the way; receives Covaxin jab

March 1, 2021

Prime Minister reaches AIIMS at 6.25 am not taking any special routes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the COVID shot this morning, becoming the first beneficiary in the nationwide vaccination against Coronavirus. Sister P. Niveda, from Puducherry, administered the jab.

PM Modi was administered the home-grown Covaxin developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as India today began vaccinating people over 60 and those over 45 who have comorbidities.

Wearing the traditional Assamese ‘gamosa’ and a white kurta, a smiling Prime Minister sat down to be vaccinated. As health worker P. Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered the first dose of the vaccine to PM Modi, a second nurse from Kerala was seen standing behind them in a photograph tweeted by him. PM Modi, who has hailed the India-made vaccines, was given the Covaxin shot.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!,” said the Prime Minister on Twitter as he kick-started the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India.

The PM’s vaccination was replete with symbols from States where elections will be held in March-April. He wore the gamosa or scarf from Assam and nurses from Puducherry and Kerala administered the dose. The scarf “is symbolic of blessings of women from Assam”, officials said. The Prime Minister has been seen wearing it on many occasions.

The 70-year-old Prime Minister has worn the gamosa throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and has been seen using it also as a face mask to create mask awareness when the lockdown induced by the first wave.

The Prime Minister reached AIIMS at 6.25 am and did not take any special routes. PM Modi also ensured that commuters, who often face busy traffic at the Inner Ring Road adjoining AIIMS while travelling to their workplaces or return home, do not face any hassle.