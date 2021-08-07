‘Ashada’ rituals atop Chamundi Hill conclude

August 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Curtains came down on the month-long ‘Ashada’ puja atop Chamundi Hill yesterday. This time, the rituals were restricted due to COVID-19 pandemic and held within the premises of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple. The hill top that was bustling with devotees every year, wore a deserted look this time with restriction on devotees.

The special puja begun at 3.30 am with Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit performing abhisheka, rudrasbhisheka and pushparchane. The temple doors were opened at 6 am. As per tradition, the local residents had the darshan of Goddess. The procession of the Goddess was held within the temple premises at 9.15 am and the temple was closed at 10 am.

Hundreds of devotees from various districts returned disappointed as the Cops did not allow any person to reach the hill top. The barricades were put 500 meters away from the steps to prevent the people from reaching the top through stairs.

The District Administration has imposed restriction not only during weekends but also on public holidays to check the spread of pandemic. In view of this, the main entrance at the hill top has been closed for devotees till 6 am on Monday. The barricades are put up at various entry points —Tavarekere, Nandi Road and Uttanahalli — and also locked the gate at the entrance to the steps at the foothill.