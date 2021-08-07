CM allots portfolios to Ministers

Bengaluru: Three days after the formation of his Cabinet with the induction of 29 Ministers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai this morning allocated portfolios to all the inducted Ministers, thus putting an end to curiosity over which Minister will get what portfolio. Bommai, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on July 28, had formed his Cabinet on Aug. 4.
There is an element of surprise in the allocation of portfolios, although there are no big changes in the portfolio held by senior Ministers in the previous B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) Ministry. However, the biggest surprise is the allocation of Home portfolio, which went to Araga Jnanendra, a new face in the Cabinet ,who represents Teerthahalli Assembly segment in Shivamogga, the district to which BSY belongs to.
- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has retained Finance, DPAR, Intelligence from Home Department, Bengaluru Development and all other unallocated portfolios.
- Basavaraj Bommai: Chief Minister DPAR, Finance, Intelligence from Home, Cabinet Affairs, Bengaluru Development and all unallocated portfolios.
- Govind Makthappa Karajol: Major and Medium Irrigation
- K.S. Eshwarappa: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department
- R. Ashoka: Revenue (excluding Muzrai)
- B. Sriramulu: Transport, ST Welfare
- V. Somanna: Housing, Infrastructure Development
- Umesh Vishwanah Katti: Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs
- S. Angara: Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport
- J.C. Madhu Swamy: Minor Irrigation, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation
- Araga Jnanendra: Home Department (excluding Intelligence)
- Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan: Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development
- Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil: Public Works Department
- Anand Singh: Ecology and Environment, Tourism
- Kota Srinivas Poojari: Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare
- Prabhu Chauhan: Animal Husbandry
- Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani: Large & Medium Industries
- Arbail Hebbar Shivaram: Labour
- S.T. Somashekhar: Co-operation
- B.C. Patil: Agriculture
- B.A. Basavaraja (Byrati): Urban Development (including KUWSDB & KUIDFC, excluding Bengaluru Development, BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL and Directorate of Town Planning, Urban Development Department)
- Dr. K. Sudhakar: Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education
- K. Gopalaiah: Excise from Finance Department
- Jolle Shashikala Annasaheb: Muzrai, Haj & Wakf
- N. Nagaraju (MTB Nagaraj): Municipal Administration, Small Scale Industries, Public Sector Industries.
- Narayanagowda: Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports
- B.C. Nagesh: Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala
- V. Sunil Kumar: Energy, Kannada and Culture
- Achar Halappa Basappa: Mines and Geology from Commerce and Industries Department, Women and Child Development & Disabled & Senior Citizens Empowerment
- Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa: Handloom and Textile Department from C & I Department, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar
- Munirathna: Horticulture and Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics Department.
