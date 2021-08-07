CM allots portfolios to Ministers

August 7, 2021

Bengaluru: Three days after the formation of his Cabinet with the induction of 29 Ministers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai this morning allocated portfolios to all the inducted Ministers, thus putting an end to curiosity over which Minister will get what portfolio. Bommai, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister on July 28, had formed his Cabinet on Aug. 4.

There is an element of surprise in the allocation of portfolios, although there are no big changes in the portfolio held by senior Ministers in the previous B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) Ministry. However, the biggest surprise is the allocation of Home portfolio, which went to Araga Jnanendra, a new face in the Cabinet ,who represents Teerthahalli Assembly segment in Shivamogga, the district to which BSY belongs to.