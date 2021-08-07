Sreenivasa Prasad’s political career taint-free: P.G.R. Sindhia

August 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia said that Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s political journey was free of any taint.

He was speaking after releasing V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s book titled ‘Naanu Yedurisida 14 Chunavanegala Avalokana’ (A review of the 14 elections that I fought), brought out jointly by Samaanathe, Swabhimaana, Swavalambane Prathishtana and Samaanathe Prakashana marking his (Prasad’s) 75th birthday, at a programme organised at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Studies Centre at Manasagangothri here yesterday.

Stating that he has studied Sreenivasa Prasad’s book twice, Sindhia said that he was left wondering how Prasad, who does not have the habit of writing a diary, could remember so many things and incidents during the 14 elections (9 Lok Sabha and 5 Assembly polls) that he fought and pen them down in the book. Contending that the book is useful for students who are interested in political studies, Sindhia, however, said that he finds the book incomplete as there are no details of facts about the present day electoral politics.

Noting that Prasad has not written against anyone in his book, Sindhia said that Prasad, who has been targeting former CM and current Opposition Leader Siddharamiah, has not criticised him in the book. Stating that maintaining purity in public life for nearly five decades is not a simple thing, he observed that leaders like Prasad should continue to be in Parliament or Legislative Assembly. As such, Prasad should remain in politics for some more time, he opined.

Recalling his own experience in electoral politics, Sindhia said that he spent just Rs. 3,000 when he first contested the Assembly elections from Kanakapura in 1983. But he does want to say how much he spent when he contested the elections for the sixth time two decades later, he said while underlining the exponential growth of money being spent by candidates in elections.

Arguing that there should be changes in the electoral system to check corruption and other electoral malpractices, he bemoaned the huge spending by candidates during elections.

Asserting that Prasad was not limited to just two districts of Mysuru and Chamrajanagar, Sindhia shared the political journey that he had along with Sreenivasa Prasad, Jeevaraj Alva, Ramesh Bandagadde and others during emergency and Janata Parivar days.

Former University of Mysore faculty Dr. H.M. Rajashekar, who spoke about the book, said that Sreenivasa Prasad was a born political leader and developed leadership qualities at an young age, which is why he was elected multiple times in polls.

Pointing out that Prasad won five out of the nine times that he contested the Lok Sabha polls and two out of the six Assembly polls that he fought, Rajashekar said that the book is like a political guide for netas.

Contending that Prasad was not merely a politician, but also an educationist and a writer, he urged the UoM to accord an Honorary Doctorate degree on Prasad.

MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, in his address, announced that he was retiring from electoral politics. Maintaining that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was the last election that he has fought, he however clarified that he would remain in active politics and guide younger leaders.

Pointing out he has been in politics for nearly five decades, Prasad said that he is bringing out another book titled’ Nenapugalu’ shortly that contains the memorable moments of his long political journey.

MP V.Sreenivasa Prasad and his wife Bhagyalakshmi were felicitated on the occasion.

MLC A.H. Vishwanath, MLAs N. Mahesh and B. Harshavardhan, former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M. Shivanna, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi, the Prathishtana ‘s Honorary President Dr. Neelagiri Talwar, Samaanathe Prakashana’s Bharat Ramaswamy and a host of other leaders were present.