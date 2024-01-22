Modi’s Sashtanga Namaskara 

January 22, 2024

Ayodhya: In a deeply symbolic and reverent gesture, PM Modi performed the ‘Dandavat Pranam’ (Sashtanga Namaskara) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This act of devotion, characterised by prostrating fully with one’s forehead touching the ground, is a mark of utmost reverence and humility in Hindu tradition.

The PM’s participation in this sacred rite highlights his personal devotion and respect for Hindu religious traditions. The ‘Dandavat Pranam’ is a significant expression of surrender and devotion to the deity, in this case, Lord Ram, a central figure in Hindu mythology revered for his virtues and righteousness.

In a symbolic gesture, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a replica of Ayodhya’s newly constructed Ram temple to Modi. The presentation took place in Ayodhya as part of the grand celebrations following the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol. The replica symbolizes the historic and cultural significance of the temple, marking the culmination of a long-standing legal and religious journey.

Narendra Modi offering aarati to the consecrated idol of Ram Lalla… and then offered a Sashtanga Namaskara to the Almighty Sri Ram, prostrating before the idol.