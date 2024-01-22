Modi’s Sashtanga Namaskara 
News

Modi’s Sashtanga Namaskara 

January 22, 2024

Ayodhya: In a deeply symbolic and reverent gesture, PM Modi performed the ‘Dandavat Pranam’ (Sashtanga Namaskara) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This act of devotion, characterised by prostrating fully with one’s forehead touching the ground, is a mark of utmost reverence and humility in Hindu tradition.

The PM’s participation in this sacred rite highlights his personal devotion and respect for Hindu religious traditions. The ‘Dandavat Pranam’ is a significant expression of surrender and devotion to the deity, in this case, Lord Ram, a central figure in Hindu mythology revered for his virtues and righteousness.

In a symbolic gesture, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a replica of Ayodhya’s newly constructed Ram temple to Modi. The presentation took place in Ayodhya as part of the grand celebrations following the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol. The replica symbolizes the historic and cultural significance of the temple, marking the culmination of a long-standing legal and religious journey.

Narendra Modi offering aarati to the consecrated idol of Ram Lalla… and then offered a Sashtanga Namaskara to the Almighty Sri Ram, prostrating before the idol.
Family members of sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the statue of Rama Lalla, glued to the television to watch the live broadcast of consecration ceremony at the sculptor’s house in city this morning.
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching