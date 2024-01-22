Our Ram Lalla will not live in tent anymore, says PM Modi

January 22, 2024

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya this noon.

Addressing the gathering after the consecration, Modi said, “Our Ram Lalla will no longer reside in a tent as this great temple has been consecrated for him.” This remark symbolizes the culmination of a long-standing desire of many devotees to see the deity, Lord Ram, housed in a permanent and grand structure, rather than the temporary tent accommodation where the idol was previously kept.

Modi described the inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as “breaking the shackles of slavery, this temple is an emotional moment for all Bharatvasis.” “Even after thousands of years people will remember this date, moment. It’s Ram’s supreme blessings that we are witnessing it,” he said.

This statement encapsulates a profound sentiment that resonates deeply across the nation. Modi’s reference to “breaking the shackles of slavery” is rich in symbolic meaning. It signifies not only the overcoming of literal historical subjugations but also represents a metaphorical liberation from years of cultural and religious suppression.

Modi expressed a heartfelt apology to Lord Shri Ram. Reflecting on the centuries-long delay in constructing the temple, PM Modi acknowledged potential shortcomings in past efforts and sacrifices, suggesting that these might have contributed to the prolonged wait for the temple’s completion.

“Today, I apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must have been something lacking in our hard work, sacrifice, and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today, that deficiency has been filled,” said PM Modi.