FIR on those who drive on wrong side of Expressway

January 23, 2024

Multiple sections under IPC, Motor Vehicle Act to be added in FIR against violators

Mysore/Mysuru: After an increasing number of traffic violations on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the jurisdictional Mandya, Maddur and Ramanagara Police have decided to file First Information Reports (FIR) on those who were found driving on the wrong side.

Those violating traffic rules and causing accidents by rash and negligent driving will be tried and punished separately under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. “Multiple sections under IPC and MV Act will be added in the FIR on violators so that the penalty amount is steep, forcing them to attend the Court of law to pay the penalties,” Maddur Traffic Sub-Inspector Mahesh Eregowda told Star of Mysore this morning.

As per Section 279 of the IPC, any individual found guilty of rash or negligent driving, endangering human life, can be imprisoned for a period of up to 6 months, fined Rs. 1,000, or both.

Negligent driving refers to a situation wherein an individual is driving without following the basic road safety rules, putting other people’s lives at risk.

In case of an injury to or death of a person due to negligent driving, the driver will be booked under Section 337 and Section 338 of the IPC.

IPC Sections 279, 304 Part II (contributed/responsible for the death), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 and 338 have been specifically framed to deal with offences like rash and negligent driving resulting in death, or hurt, or grievous hurt and an accused could be prosecuted under both the laws simultaneously.

Following many complaints from the commuters on social media on wrong side driving on the Expressway, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar has directed the Mandya and the Ramanagara SPs to take action. In the recent past, many people were seen driving in the opposite direction of the Expressway which resulted in road accidents.

“Till now, we were imposing penalties on a single offence and the violators used to get away after paying basic penalties. Now, FIRs will be booked with multiple IPC and MV rules so that penalties will reach a minimum of Rs. 10,000 and they must go to the Court to pay the fine,” Mahesh Eregowda said. The Police also warned of driving licence cancellation if anyone was found not following rules on the Expressway.

“Many wrong-side driving complaints are reported in Maddur, Channapatna and Ramanagara divisions as there are multiple villages on either side of the Expressway. We also have penalised many two-wheelers violating the ban on travelling on the Expressway. Henceforth, the penalties will be stringent with the FIR registration,” he added.

Srirangapatna Rural Inspector B.G. Kumar said that in the 22 days of January 2024, they have booked over 100 cases and the penalties ranged from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 including reckless driving and driving on the wrong side.