Mysuru has 26.99 lakh voters; an increase of 6.13 lakh from 2019

January 23, 2024

DC releases final voters’ list; Chamundeshwari highest at 3,41,116, Periyapatna lowest at 1,96,036

Periyapatna : 1,96,036

K.R. Nagar : 2,17,319

Hunsur : 2,45,312

H.D. Kote : 2,26,716

Nanjangud : 2,20,057

Chamundeshwari : 3,41,116

Krishnaraja : 2,54,013

Chamaraja : 2,53,019

Narasimharaja : 3,01,628

Varuna : 2,37,176

T. Narasipur : 2,07,443

Mysore/Mysuru: Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in April-May this year and preparations are on with the voters’ list.

As per the revised final electoral rolls released by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra yesterday, the final count of voters in Mysuru district — combining all the 11 Assembly Constituencies — now stands at 26,99,835, with 13,31,772 being male and 13,67,843 female. There are 220 sexual minorities. Notably, women voters surpass their male counterparts in the district.

The DC disclosed the list at a press conference held at his office yesterday. In the draft electoral roll from October last year, the voter count was 26,87,773. The final roll shows an increase of 12,062 voters, reaching 26,99,835. Among them, the count of young voters is 50,969. The number of young voters has increased by 16,899 from 34,070 in the draft voters list to stand at the final count of 50,969.

The Constituencies within Mysuru district are Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, Hunsur, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Varuna and T. Narasipur.

Of the total 26,99,835 voters, 54,766 were added, 42,704 were removed and 25,769 voters’ data were corrected. The removal process was done to eliminate voters who have passed away (16,726), shifted from their homes (19,482) or names that have been duplicated (6,495).

Chamundeshwari boasts the highest number of voters at 3,41,116, while Periyapatna has the lowest at 1,96,036. Only Chamundeshwari and Narasimharaja have three lakh or more voters. Some Assembly Constituencies have seen an increase in voter numbers, while others have witnessed a decline after the revision of the electoral rolls.

In Mysuru, there are 31,631 specially challenged voters, 1,148 service voters and 2,862 VIP voters. There are a total of 2,915 polling booths, with Chamundeshwari having the most (341) and T. Narasipur the fewest (228).

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mysuru recorded a total of 20,86,413 voters, comprising 10,43,635 male voters, 10,42,625 female voters and 153 others. The voting percentage for that election was 70.39%. Fast forward to 2024, the number of voters in Mysuru has seen a significant increase. The current count stands at 26,99,835 voters, indicating a substantial growth of 6,13,422 voters compared to the 2019 figure of 20,86,413.

Dr. Rajendra announced the formation of a robust team to maintain the integrity of the electoral process in all 11 Assembly Constituencies. The team comprises over 241 sector officers, flying squads, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams and election expenditure teams. Their primary objective is to prevent and address any potential electoral malpractices during the upcoming elections.

The DC urged voters to visit https://ceo.karnataka.gov.in to verify their names. The revision of the voters’ list is an ongoing process and voters can use online platforms like the voters’ service portal, VHA mobile app or Garuda app and contact Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) to request additions, deletions and corrections.

He assured that Electors’ Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) would be sent to voters’ addresses and that the voters’ helpline (1950) and control rooms in all Constituencies were operational. Eligible electors who have not got the EPIC cards can re-apply with corrections and the cards will be generated within a fortnight.

Karnataka has 5.38 crore electors

Karnataka boasts a total of 5.38 crore electors, with 2.68 crore women and 4,920 individuals in the others category. Providing insights into the final electoral rolls in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena informed the media that the overall number of electors has seen an increase of 4.08 lakh since the publication of the draft electoral rolls on October 27, 2023.

A total of 58,834 polling stations have been identified for the upcoming elections. During the rationalisation process, 845 polling stations were added and 293 were merged. This results in a net increase of 552 polling stations compared to the 2023 Assembly elections.

Breaking down the data further, Bengaluru South emerges with the highest number of voters at 7,17,201. On the other hand, Sringeri in the Chikkamagaluru district has the least number of voters at 1,67,556. These figures highlight the dynamic distribution of voters across different constituencies in the region.

How to get your name on the list of voters

Eligible unregistered electors still have the opportunity to include their names in the electoral rolls up to 10 days before the final day for filing nominations. This initiative aims to ensure that all eligible individuals have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process by having their names correctly included in the electoral rolls.

To facilitate this process, individuals can submit applications online using the Voters Service Portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in/) or the Voter Helpline Mobile App.

Prospective electors who meet the eligibility criteria on Jan. 4, 2024, July 1, 2024 and Oct. 1, 2024, can also submit their applications in advance. For any information related to electoral rolls, Electors’ Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) and the submission of applications, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the respective District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.

Additionally, they can seek assistance by calling the toll-free number 1950 (180042551950).