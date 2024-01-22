Luckiest person on earth: Arun Yogiraj

January 22, 2024

New Delhi/Ayodhya: Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who created the Ram Lalla idol for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, today said that he considers himself as the “luckiest person” on earth.

“I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world,” Arun Yogiraj told reporters this morning.

‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony at the Ram temple was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The new idol of Ram Lalla was placed inside the temple last week. The idol shows the Ram Lalla as a five-year-old standing on a lotus. The 51-inch idol, carved out of black stone by Arun Yogiraj, was revealed in its final form today just before the ‘Pran Pratishtha’.