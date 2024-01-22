Special ceremonies held at Mysore Palace temples
January 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: To celebrate the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Mysore Palace Board, in collaboration with the Department of Religious Endowment, conducted special pujas at the Palace premises this morning.

Before the commencement of the puja rituals, the utsava murthis (festival idols) from all the temples within the Palace premises, including Sri Shwethavarahaswamy Temple, Sri Trineshwara Swamy Temple, Sri Kodi Bhairaveshwaraswamy Temple, Sri Prasanna Krishnaswamy Temple, Sri Khille Venkataramanaswamy Temple, Sri Bhuvaneshwari Temple, Sri Gayathri Temple, Sri Lakshmiramanaswamy Temple, Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple, and Sri Ganapathi Temple, were installed under a green pandal. Various rituals were then performed by priests from the Palace and Temples.

 A highlight of the rituals was the procession of the 300-year-old statue of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshmana from Sri Prasanna Krishnaswamy Temple, taken within the premises alongside other utsava murtis after the Poornahuti. 

The Palace rituals included the Rama Taraka Homa followed by Mahamangalarathi. Bhajan mandalis members recited various bhajans dedicated to Lord Rama during the ceremony.

Tourists visiting the Palace had the opportunity to witness these rituals from the gallery. Members of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, including Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and others were present during the celebration. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar are in Ayodhya for the grand event.

