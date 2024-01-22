Bhoomi Puja held for Ram Temple at Harohalli

January 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the world is celebrating the ‘Pran Pratishta’ (consecration) of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mysuru too etched its name in the history books as Bhoomi Puja was held for the construction of the Sri Ram Temple at Harohalli-Gujjegowdanapura in Mysuru taluk from where the Krishna Shile or black schist rock was extracted for sculpting the Ram Lalla idol installed at Ayodhya.

The rituals at Harohalli-Gujjegowdanapura were conducted this morning by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD). The ceremony took place at 9.10 am, aligning with the auspicious Kumbha Lagna, accompanied by the melodious chanting of Vedic hymns by the priests.

Following his recent visit to the sacred site at Harohalli-Gujjegowdanapura falling under his Constituency, GTD, accompanied by his wife Lalitha Devegowda, had announced that a Sri Ram Temple would be built at this place following which the puja rituals were held today.

The rituals, meticulously performed, included punyaha (cleansing the place), Ganapathi puja, Kalasa puja, Navagraha puja, Shilanyasa puja and Ganga puja. Women carrying kalashas with sacred water participated in the rituals, while holy elements like water from the Sarayu River in Ayodhya, mrittika (holy mud), navarathna (nine gems) and panchagavya (milk, gau mutra, dung, ghee and curd derived from cows) were offered to the land earmarked for the temple’s construction.

Villagers from Harohalli-Gujjegowdanapura and nearby areas enhanced the spiritual atmosphere with Ram bhajans during the ceremony.

G.T. Devegowda turning the first clod for laying the foundation.

Speaking to the media after the rituals, GTD highlighted Mysuru’s new found significance, having played a role in providing the Krishna Shile, which eventually became the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

He announced plans to commission the sculpting of Sri Rama’s idol by Arun Yogiraj, the artisan behind the idol of Ram Lalla. The temple’s architecture at Harohalli-Gujjegowdanapura is intended to mirror that of the one in Ayodhya.

GTD mentioned that this particular temple will be the Ayodhya of the South with the same reverence of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. He announced the formation of a committee to chalk out next steps, including discussions with sculptor Arun Yogiraj upon his return from Ayodhya.

He said the temple will be constructed using donations from the public. The village is in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru district, about 25 km from Mysuru city. Ramdas, the landowner, expressed his joy at the Krishna Shile being excavated from his land.

In an unexpected turn of event at the venue, some villagers created disturbance by preventing the entry of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha into the puja venue.

Following this protest, Pratap Simmha left the venue saying he did not want to be the cause for ruining the religious atmosphere of the significant event.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said that he was invited by Ramdas, the land owner’s son but some ‘Mahisha devotees’ present there created the trouble. He saw the hand of Congress Party in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.