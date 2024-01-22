Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda arrives in Ayodhya despite health condition

January 22, 2024

New Delhi: JD(S) Chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda arrived at Ayodhya this morning to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple.

He was accompanied by wife Chennamma, son and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Before boarding the special plane from HAL Airport in Bengaluru yesterday, the former PM said that he does not want to miss the historic event despite his health condition.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in this event is attributed to the merit of his past life. The ability to undertake this endeavour is seen as a manifestation of the virtues accumulated in his previous birth. While Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as PM for six years, he found it challenging to lay the first stone for the Ram Mandir,” Deve Gowda said, acknowledging that this is Modi’s destined responsibility.

“Modi, known for his prayers to Shiva and Vishnu, illustrates a seamless connection between the two deities, suggesting a deep-rooted devotion carried over from his past life. Modi’s recent spiritual practices, including an 11-day fast and holy baths, are deemed exceptional. Despite his busy schedule, he has prioritised spiritual pursuits,” he noted.

Arriving in New Delhi, Deve Gowda expressed his sincere gratitude to PM Modi for the event. Further, he said that the decision of I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders to skip the event was not prudent. “The event that is going to take place in Ayodhya today is a historic one. I must also express my sincere thanks to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The stand I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders have taken, I don’t think it is going to be a proper decision.”