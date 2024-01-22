Festive fervour grips city for Lord Ram

January 22, 2024

Special ceremonies held at Palace Temples

Mysore/Mysuru: With the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Mysuru city transformed into a vibrant spectacle adorned in saffron, exuding a festive ambience.

To commemorate this auspicious occasion, special pujas and rituals unfolded at Rama Mandiras and Anjaneyaswamy Temples across various localities including households.

Devotees flocked to these temples from early morning, creating a joyous atmosphere as they sought darshan and blessings on this special day. The fervour extended beyond Ram Temples, with devotees visiting Chamundeshwari, Ganapathi, Shiva and Venkateshwara temples, resulting in an unusual rush and a sense of celebration throughout the city.

Circles and junctions were transformed with decorations such as cutouts, flexes, buntings, banners and saffron flags of various sizes featuring Lord Ram.

Public transport vehicles, including autos, cabs, buses, two-wheelers and four-wheelers, displayed saffron flags atop their vehicles.

Many temples, individuals, and organisations joyously distributed prasadam to the public, sharing their happiness over the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.

Additionally, various educational institutions, private associations, commercial establishments, hotels and restaurants celebrated the occasion within their premises. Some organisations and individuals went a step further, distributing laddus to members of the public.

While the Union Government declared a half-day holiday for its employees, the State Government, although not mandating a holiday, directed the Muzrai Department to conduct special pujas at all Muzrai temples across the State.

The city resonated with collective joy and celebration in honour of this momentous event.