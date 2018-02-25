SP Ravi Channannavar transferred
News

SP Ravi Channannavar transferred

Bengaluru: With Assembly polls round the corner, the State Government has planned a major reshuffle in the Police Department.

The Home Department has prepared a list of nearly 20 IPS officers, which includes 12 SPs serving in different parts of the State.

According to the list, Mysuru SP Ravi D. Channannavar has been posted as a DCP at Bengaluru and IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar has been posted as KPA Director at Mysuru. Soumendu Mukherjee will replace Vipul Kumar as IGP (Southern Range). Amit Singh will be posted as the new SP of Mysuru.

In other transfers, Mandya SP G. Radhika has been posted as ACB SP at Bengaluru and S. Girish who was serving as DCP at Bengaluru will replace her as Mandya SP.

Vijayapura SP Kuldeep Kumar Jain has been posted as KSRP Commandant, Dr. Anupshetty as SP (Intelligence), Kala Krishnaswamy as DCP at Bengaluru, K.V. Jagadish as Ballari SP and R. Chetan as Davanagere SP.

February 25, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Special Task Force to curb atrocities on women, children: SP Ravi Channannavar
Nanjangud & Gundlupet By-polls:Tight security ahead of polling on Apr. 9
CM to campaign from Mar. 31

3 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “SP Ravi Channannavar transferred”

  1. dr.m.shanthakumar says:
    February 26, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    this ravi chennannavar crated to much of tension during the last hanuman jayanti function at hunsur listening to siddu and favouring muslims there. . this fellow must have been transferred to bidar or gulbarga . bjp if it comes to power see that he is transferred to gulbarga. – where there is alarge muslim population.

    Reply
    • Darshan says:
      February 27, 2018 at 7:10 pm

      Lo idu india kannapa illi muslims kuda tax kattare papa nam ravi anna awr dharma awr madidare, inyen idru huli bengaluru bete adate just nodtiru

      Reply
  2. Thejesh says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Well said bro 😍😘

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching