SP Ravi Channannavar transferred

Bengaluru: With Assembly polls round the corner, the State Government has planned a major reshuffle in the Police Department.

The Home Department has prepared a list of nearly 20 IPS officers, which includes 12 SPs serving in different parts of the State.

According to the list, Mysuru SP Ravi D. Channannavar has been posted as a DCP at Bengaluru and IGP (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar has been posted as KPA Director at Mysuru. Soumendu Mukherjee will replace Vipul Kumar as IGP (Southern Range). Amit Singh will be posted as the new SP of Mysuru.

In other transfers, Mandya SP G. Radhika has been posted as ACB SP at Bengaluru and S. Girish who was serving as DCP at Bengaluru will replace her as Mandya SP.

Vijayapura SP Kuldeep Kumar Jain has been posted as KSRP Commandant, Dr. Anupshetty as SP (Intelligence), Kala Krishnaswamy as DCP at Bengaluru, K.V. Jagadish as Ballari SP and R. Chetan as Davanagere SP.