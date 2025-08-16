Speaker U.T. Khader urges Byari community to prioritise education

August 16, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader has emphasised that education is the foundation for social, economic and religious equality.

He was speaking at the Byari (Beary) Family Union (Pirsappad) programme, organised jointly by the Karnataka Byari Sahitya Academy and the Byari Welfare Association, Mysuru, at the A.R. Convention Centre in Tilaknagar recently.

Khader noted that the Byari community, predominantly engaged in labour work, should prioritise education as it is the most effective tool to face future challenges.

“No Government can solve the problems of every family, but children in those families can. The issues within households and the community can best be addressed by providing quality education to children — boys and girls alike,” he said.

Highlighting that the event aimed to showcase the history and culture of the Byari language, Khader stressed the importance of passing on traditions to future generations. “Language is not just a means of communication; it embodies our practices, traditions, and the honour of the community,” he added.

Urging the Byari Association to host such programmes in Mysuru every year, the Speaker also called for greater efforts to promote the language and foster inter-community bonding.

He further announced plans to convene a meeting of community leaders in Bengaluru before the conclusion of the State Legislature’s monsoon session to discuss the construction of a Byari Bhavan in Mangaluru.

“If community leaders identify suitable land, I will strive to sanction Byari Bhavans in places like Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Udupi, Madikeri and Mysuru, where the community is present in large numbers,” he said.

SDPI State President Abdul Majeed said the Byari community has a population of around 15 lakh in Karnataka and urged the Government to establish a Byari Development Corporation.

Three achievers from the community — Dr. Maqsood Ahmed of Mulky (Byari language and organisation), P.M. Hasanabba of Moodbidri (Byari arts and culture), and Hyderali Katipalla (Byari literature) — were presented the Byari Honorary Award for 2024 and felicitated.

Kannada and Culture Department Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy released the book ‘Perime’, while Abdul Majeed launched ‘Belkiri’, a bi-monthly magazine of the community.

The event also featured a variety of cultural and competitive activities, including Byari cuisine preparation, Mehndi design, and other contests for women, Byari dance for children and a Byari quiz competition for both men and women. Cultural performances such as Daff Kunitha, Oppane Haadu and Kolata were also showcased.

Federation of Dakshina Kannada and Coastal Districts Associations President Gracian Rodrigues, KEA former Chairman Abdul Aziz, Byari Sahitya Academy Chairman U.H. Umer, Registrar G. Rajesh, Byari Welfare Association Executive Committee member Janab Athur Cheyyabba, Mysuru Unit President U.K. Hameed, General Secretary M.I. Ahmed Bava and U.H. Khalid Ujire were present.