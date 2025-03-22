Ruckus over honey trapping allegation: Speaker suspends 18 BJP MLAs for six months
Ruckus over honey trapping allegation: Speaker suspends 18 BJP MLAs for six months

March 22, 2025

Bengaluru: As many as 18 BJP MLAs  were suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for six months yesterday following unruly protests over alleged honey trapping attempts targeting Legislators.

Speaker U.T. Khader took the decision citing ‘disrespect to the Chair’ as the BJP lawmakers stormed the Well of the House and attempted to climb the Speaker’s podium. The protest erupted after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Budget response, which the BJP termed a ‘Halal Budget’ due to allocations favouring the Muslim community.

The suspended MLAs are Doddanagowda Patil, Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, M.R. Patil, Byrathi Basavaraj, B. Suresh Gowda, Umanath Kotyan, C.K. Ramamurthy, Dheeraj Muniraju, Muniratna, S.R. Vishwanath, Dr. Bharath Shetty, Dr. Chandru Lamani, Basavaraj Mattimudu, Shailendra Beldale, Sharanu Salagar, B.P. Harish, Channabasappa and Yashpal Suvarna. The BJP currently has 65 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly.

The suspension was enforced under Rule 388 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly’s procedural rules, which mandates action against members obstructing House proceedings. The suspended members were physically carried out of the House by the Marshals who had gathered in huge numbers.

The suspended members are barred from attending the Legislature Session or entering the Assembly Hall or its gallery during this period. They are also barred from getting any allowances.

The controversy stems from Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna’s recent claim that 48 MLAs were honey trapped, including himself. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal raised the issue, alleging Congress Ministers were being targeted by organised groups. In response, Rajanna acknowledged an attempt to honey trap him as well.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara announced a high-level probe into the matter, while CM Siddaramaiah assured the House of a thorough investigation. The allegations surfaced just days after Karnataka Police arrested two women in the Tumakuru district for allegedly honey trapping a BJP leader.

The Opposition BJP-JD(S) criticised the suspension of MLAs and accused the Speaker of acting as an “agent of the ruling Congress.” Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok argued that it was unjust to crack the whip against the MLAs who were “fighting to protect the honour of the House” and Rajanna, who was “helpless” after being targeted in a honey trap attempt.

