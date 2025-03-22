Lukewarm response for Karnataka Bandh in Mysuru

March 22, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka Bandh called by Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) leader Vatal Nagaraj and several other Kannada outfits saw a lukewarm response in city this morning.

The bandh was called to protest the recent attack on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi by a group of Marathi-speaking individuals over a trivial issue.

Barring a symbolic protest by pro-Kannada leaders in front of KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand in the morning, normal life remained unaffected. The public movement continued as usual, roadside vendors conducted business without disruption and commercial establishments stayed open.

Public transportation also remained unaffected, with KSRTC buses operating on both urban and rural routes without inconvenience. Passenger density was normal.

The usual hustle and bustle prevailed at Devaraja Market, Vani Vilas Market in Agrahara, and Mandi Market in Mandi Mohalla, with neither vendors nor shoppers affected by the bandh.

However, film theatres in the heart of the city suspended morning shows in compliance with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) directive supporting the bandh.

Protests and Police action

Around 30 pro-Kannada leaders, including Mugur Nanjundaswamy, Nanjangud Shivashankar, Madesh, Mahadeva Swamy, and Tejesh Lokesh Gowda, staged a flash protest at the KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand around 8.30 am.

Lashkar Police, led by Inspector Prasad, detained them as a preventive measure and shifted them to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police Grounds behind Mysore Race Club (MRC). They were released around 10.45 am after making them sign an undertaking.

A strong Police contingent was deployed across the city, including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel, Home Guards, Mounted Police patrolling on horseback and the Chamundi Women’s Police wing.

Increased security presence was seen at the City Railway Station and bus stands due to the heavy public movement.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar had warned of strict action against any organisations attempting to enforce the bandh by coercing shopkeepers into closing. Similar security measures were implemented across district led by Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana.