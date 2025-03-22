Escape Bid: Police shoot dacoity accused in leg

March 22, 2025

Mysuru: A youth from Kerala, accused in a dacoity case, was shot in the leg by Mysuru Police in self-defence near Gopalapura village in Mysuru taluk yesterday around 9.30 pm.

The accused, M. Adarsh alias Murugan, allegedly attacked Police personnel during a spot inspection (mahazar) and attempted to flee. Adarsh was taken to Gopalapura in Jayapura Police limits for the mahazar when he assaulted the Police. Sub-Inspector Prakash and Constable Harish sustained injuries in the attack.

On Jan. 20, 2025, masked assailants ambushed Kerala-based businessman Sufi Ahmed’s car at Harohalli in Jayapura Hobli. They robbed him of cash, property documents and his Innova SUV.

The gang of three to four robbers, who had been tailing Ahmed’s vehicle, overtook it near Harohalli. They blocked his car, forcibly pulled him out, assaulted him and fled with the cash, documents and the vehicle.

Police later found Ahmed’s car near Gopalapura and one of the assailants’ vehicles at a crossroad about four kilometres from the crime scene in Jayapura. Another vehicle used by the gang was recovered later. Both vehicles, one with a Delhi registration and the other with a Bengaluru registration were confirmed to be stolen.

Investigation and escape attempt

During the probe, Mysuru Police arrested four accused a few days back and after collecting leads from them, three other accused — Adarsh, Vijesh and Shreejith — were brought in from Kerala. A car found near the robbery site was identified as belonging to Adarsh. Following extensive efforts, the Police managed to apprehend Adarsh and his two accomplices.

For the mahazar, Jayapura Sub-Inspector Prakash, Circle Inspector Shivananja Shetty, Bylakuppe Inspector Deepak and two other personnel took Adarsh to the location last night where the stolen car was found. Adarsh identified the spot.

Later, under the pretext of relieving himself, Adarsh stood by the roadside. Spotting an empty beer bottle discarded nearby, he grabbed it and attempted to strike Sub-Inspector Prakash on the head. Prakash dodged the blow but sustained injuries to his elbow. Constable Harish, who rushed to defend Prakash, was also injured in the scuffle.

Warning shot

Despite repeated warnings from Prakash to surrender, Adarsh continued his assault and fled towards the bushes. In an attempt to stop him, Circle Inspector Shivananja Shetty fired a warning shot in the air with his official pistol. When Adarsh ignored the warning and kept running, Bylakuppe Circle Inspector Deepak fired at his leg to restrain him and prevent further attacks.

Later, the Police team shifted the injured SI Prakash, Constable Harish and accused Adarsh to K.R. Hospital. Prakash and Harish are recovering, while Adarsh, with a gunshot wound, was shifted to the District Hospital on KRS Road.

SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional SPs C. Mallik and Nagesh, Dy.SP Kareem Rawathar, Circle Inspector Shekhar and other personnel visited the spot. A case related to the incident has been registered at Jayapura Police Station and Adarsh has also been booked for trying to escape.