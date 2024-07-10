ADGP Alok Kumar inspects ITMS cameras in city

July 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, who was on a two-day visit to the city, inspected the functioning of Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras installed across city yesterday.

Alok Kumar, accompanied by Mysuru SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Additional SP B.N. Nandini and other Police Personnel, inspected the functioning of ITMS cameras at Yelwal Junction.

The ADGP checked the functioning of the cameras in respect of capturing the number plates of vehicles for a long distance, capture of images of drivers and co-passenger seated in the front row of cars and other such vehicles, whether the drivers are engaged in mobile phone conversation while driving and such other acts that are in violation of traffic rules and regulations.

Thereafter, Alok Kumar visited V.V. Puram Traffic Police Station and reviewed the measures taken for ensuring following of traffic rules and regulations by vehicle drivers. He directed Policemen to identify black spots, install traffic road signs which are visible from a distance, ‘no parking’ zones etc., and to check for traffic violations such as signal jumping, ‘no entry’ roads, use of mobiles while driving/ riding, non-wearing of helmet, non-wearing of seat belts in cars and other such vehicles etc. Cautioning the drivers against over-speeding, he said that over-speeding will be captured by cameras, following which cases will be registered automatically against errant drivers.

Later in the evening, Alok Kumar visited Manipal Hospital Junction (Kempegowda Junction) on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road & checked the functioning of ITMS cameras installed there. Subsequently, he sought information from Police on penalising errant drivers/ readers who violate traffic rules and regulations.