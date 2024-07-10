Mysuru devotee donates gold, silver worth Rs. 75 lakh to Melukote Temple

July 10, 2024

Valuables lying at Temple Office as employee, who has keys, is absent due to his drinking habit

Melukote: Melukote Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple has received a substantial donation, with a devotee from Mysuru donating gold and silver valuables worth Rs. 75 lakh. However, the valuables had to be stored in the Temple office temporarily as the employee responsible for the Temple storeroom keys was absent for two days due to his drinking habit.

Dr. Lakshmamma, a resident of Kuvempunagar in Mysuru city and an ardent devotee of Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy, handed over two trunks of valuables to the Temple’s Executive Officer (EO) Mahesh on Monday. A local goldsmith, summoned by the EO, conducted the valuation.

The offerings included 25 kg of silver articles such as lamps, tumblers, and plates used for Aarati, as well as gold items like bangles and chains weighing about 250 grams. Dr. Lakshmamma said, “I have dedicated the valuables to the Temple to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.”

Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple is governed by the Muzrai Department and there are set protocols to be adhered to.

According to the protocol, donated valuables must be stored in the Temple’s storeroom after being recorded in the registry and inspected in the presence of the Sthanika (Administrative Officer) and Paricharaka (Hereditary Priest), before reporting to the Deputy Commissioner.

However, due to the alleged absence of First Division Assistant (FDA) Prakash, who holds the key and manages the registry, the valuables were kept in the EO’s office.

Prakash, who has been known to report to Temple duties in an inebriated state, was under the influence of alcohol on Monday and left work around 3 pm. He did not report to duty the following day (Tuesday) either. This led to the valuables being stored in the office, in clear violation of regulations, according to a staff member on priestly duties.

A priest, designated as ‘Kainkaryapararu’ and preferring to remain anonymous, has appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to transfer such errant staff to protect the Temple’s sanctity.