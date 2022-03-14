CM to launch Vairamudi Utsava at Melukote tonight

March 14, 2022

Lakhs of devotees to have darshan after a COVID-induced two-year break; Jatra Mahotsava to conclude on Mar. 21

Mandya: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the Vairamudi Utsava at Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple in Melukote of Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district tonight.

The Vairamudi Utsava is part of the 13-day Jatra Mahotsava that began an Mar.9 and concludes on Mar.21.

The Jatra was scaled down for the last two years due to COVID pandemic and this year, the Mandya District Administration, taking note of public demand, decided to celebrate it in a grand manner.

Bommai is scheduled to arrive at this famed temple town at 8.45 pm tonight for the launch. The presiding deity Cheluvanarayanaswamy will be adorned with the diamond-studded crown and taken on a procession in the temple town today. The night-long Utsava will conclude at about 4 am tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the rituals began at 4.30 am, following which Cheluvanarayanaswamy Mantapotsava was held at 9 am, Vairamudi and Rajamudi procession at 5 pm and performance of ‘Tiruvabharana Pettige Puja’ by Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji at 5.30 pm.

The sleepy town of Melukote has been decked up for the 13-day event. Rituals associated with the festival began on Wednesday (Mar.9) last.

There are no restrictions this year unlike the previous two years due to the pandemic and devotees can participate in large numbers for all the rituals related to the Jatra Mahotsava, also known as the Vairamudi Brahmotsava.

Vairamudi, the crown made up of precious diamonds, gold and embedded with precious gems, which is kept in the safe custody of District Treasury at Mandya, is brought under tight Police security to Melukote just hours before the Utsava following which the deity of the Hill temple Lord Vishnu will be adorned with the legendary crown.

Sthanikas stage protest

Condemning the Taluk Administration’s decision to allow only the First Sthanika of the temple to bring the diamond-studded Vairamudi from the District Treasury at Mandya, in violation of the temple manual, a High Court direction and temple practices, the family members of the Fourth Sthanikas staged a protest at Melukote this morning and blocked the vehicle assigned to bring the Vairamudi.

Accusing the administration of favouring only the First Sthanika, while also ignoring the Temple Executive Officer Mangalamma, the protestors entered into a verbal argument with the officials, demanding that all the Sthanikas be allowed to accompany the vehicle.

Even as the protest continued, Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy, Tahsildar Pramod Patil and other officials facilitated passing of the vehicle along with only the First Sthanika, with the help of Police.

Devotees lined up to have ‘darshan’ at Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple this morning.

Tight Police security

The Mandya District Police led by SP Yathish have made elaborate security arrangements with over a 1,500 Police personnel deployed for security.

IGP (Southern Range) Pravin Madhukar Pawar, who visited Melukote on Sunday, said that security has been stepped up on account of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Pointing out that a special vigil will be kept regarding safety and security of women and children arriving for the Jatra, he said that the Police personnel have been asked to keep a close vigil on suspicious movements.

Stating that CCTV cameras have been installed at more than 60 strategic points around the temple, he said that Mandya SP and his sub-ordinates will continuously monitor the situation for ensuring incident-free Utsava.

Regarding parking of vehicles, Pawar said that no vehicle will be allowed inside the temple premises. Noting that several vehicle parking lots have been set up for the event, which is expected to attract lakhs of devotees during the Mahotsava, he said that there are separate parking lots for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, buses, cabs and other public transport vehicles.

Road converted into one-way

Meanwhile, the District Administration and the Police have enforced a one-way rule on Melukote-Mandya road today due to the Chief Minister’s visit and also for bringing the Vairamudi from Mandya District Treasury. Devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the deity at Cheluvanarayanaswamy temple once the Chief Minister leaves the temple.