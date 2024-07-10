MUDA scam – Those guilty will be brought to justice: CM Siddaramaiah

July 10, 2024

‘Sites allotted to my wife in Vijayanagar are legal; I challenge critics to prove illegality’

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah affirmed that those involved in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam would face legal consequences.

Speaking to media at Mysore Airport today, he said that the special team, led by two senior IAS officers, is investigating the reported irregularities under 50:50 scheme, stressing that action would be taken against guilty.

Regarding the allocation of alternative sites to his wife Parvathi by MUDA, he clarified that the allotment was lawful and backed by proper procedures. He highlighted that MUDA had acknowledged errors in site acquisition process, leading to the allocation of alternative sites in Vijayanagar. He challenged critics to produce evidence supporting their claims if they disagreed.

Aiming at BJP, Siddaramaiah accused the Opposition of politicising the issue. On the matter of a CBI probe, he criticised the BJP’s previous stance towards the CBI, questioning their newfound support for the institution.

On CBI probe

The CM expressed confidence in Karnataka Police’s competence to handle the investigation, citing the appointment of Praveen Sood, former DG and IGP of Karnataka Police, as the Director of CBI as proof of their capabilities.

Continuing his criticism, CM Siddaramaiah pointed out that during Congress’ tenure, many cases were referred to the CBI for investigation, whereas the BJP had not referred any cases to the central agency.

MUDA scam in Assembly

Regarding MUDA scam, Siddaramaiah stated that the State Government was prepared to address the issue during the upcoming Assembly Session starting July 15. He declined to comment on the BJP’s planned protest led by State President B.Y. Vijayendra at MUDA office tomorrow.

Responding to questions about the reconstitution of MUDA committee without elected representatives, Siddaramaiah mentioned that this matter had been under discussion in previous years. He indicated that the issue would be deliberated upon in the Cabinet meeting before any decision is made.

Renaming of Ramanagara district

Responding to questions regarding the proposal to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, the CM confirmed that he had received such a proposal, which would be discussed in the Cabinet.

Regarding Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s (HDK) assertion about reinstating Ramanagara district if he becomes CM again, Siddaramaiah dismissed it, stating that HDK should first become Chief Minister and then consider the matter.

He said that the proposal was submitted keeping development of Ramanagara district in mind and accused HDK of politicising the issue.

Later, the CM left to Chamarajanagar by road to participate in an event thanking voters for supporting the Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Later in the day, he planned to attend Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 133rd Birth Anniversary celebrations in Nanjangud.

Present at the events were Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, former MLA M.K. Somashekar and others.