Land acquisition process is on: Airport Director
News

Land acquisition process is on: Airport Director

July 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Though the physical work of the runway expansion has not begun, the land acquisition process is in full swing to expand the runway, said Airport Director J.R. Anup.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, he said that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) has handed over 160 acres of land for the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to expand the runway.

The Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC) Limited is the nodal agency that will oversee the transfer of land. Additionally, a 46-acre land has to be acquired and the process is on by the KIADB, he added.

