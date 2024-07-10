Railway line hinders Mysore Airport runway expansion

July 10, 2024

Tenders floated to study feasibility of shifting line

Mysore/Mysuru: The South Western Railway has floated e-tenders to conduct a detailed survey aimed at assessing the feasibility of either relocating the existing railway line or constructing an underground passage on the Mysuru-Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar section specifically between kilometres 8/147 to 12/576 near Mysore Airport at Mandakalli.

The current runway expansion plans for Mysore Airport, extending it to 2,750 metres (45 metres wide) from the existing 1,740 metres (30 metres wide), are impeded by the presence of the railway line which runs close to the operational area of the Mysore Airport. Consequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have withheld permission to install overhead power cables over a 100-metre segment of the route, hampering the operation of electric locomotive-hauled trains.

The e-tenders have been called by the Deputy Chief Project Manager for Signals and Telecommunications under the Gati Shakti initiative.

The survey project is valued at Rs. 21.99 lakh and is scheduled to be completed within 45 days from its commencement.

The AAI has expressed concerns regarding potential interference between the overhead railway electric lines, train movements, and Airport operations, particularly affecting aircraft radar and the Instrument Landing System (ILS). Such interference poses risks to the safe operation of aircraft using the Airport.

Prathap Simha suggests induction shielding

The issue has been deadlocked since 2019. At a meeting of Mysuru Divisional Gati Shakti held a few months back, then MP Prathap Simha suggested exploring the concept of induction shielding which aims to reduce electromagnetic interference between railway infrastructure and airport operations.

He also proposed realigning railway stretch if induction shielding proves impractical. Induction shielding technology has been successfully adopted by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) near Chennai Airport. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also built a radiation shield for its line that enters Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport. An induction shield prevents overhead railway electricity cables from interfering with radar and ILS signals. Sources said, the shield comprises a metal installation like a tunnel through which trains will run.