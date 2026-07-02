Special checking drive of vehicles ferrying students 

July 2, 2026

Mysuru: In a bid to ensure the safety of school children and vehicles ferrying students comply with the rules, City Traffic Police conducted special checks of such vehicles across city yesterday morning.

Vehicles such as autos, mini buses, buses, vans, Omni vans and other vehicles, carrying school students were intercepted by V.V. Puram Traffic Police, Siddartha Traffic Police, K.R. Traffic Police, Devaraja Traffic Police, Narasimharaja (NR) Traffic Police, Kuvempunagar Traffic Police and Lashkar Traffic Police in their respective jurisdiction.

The drive focused on verifying compliance with essential regulations such as valid vehicle permits, insurance, safety measures in place, adherence to passenger capacity, proper driver documentation, pending traffic violations, drunk driving etc.

About 10 autorickshaws ferrying more students that the prescribed limit were fined by the Traffic Police. Drivers were instructed to always carry vehicle documents and a valid Driving Licence (DL), regular maintenance of vehicles and display board containing the basic information of drivers including their contact number or that of the educational institution on the front and rear of the vehicle, enabling the public to report violations.

The Traffic Cops also warned vehicle operators of initiating strict action against those found violating the rules.