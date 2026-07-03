Special Intensive Revision: BLOs skip house-to-house visits in N.R. Constituency, alleges BJP leader 

July 3, 2026

Mysuru: S. Manjunath, President of BJP Narasimharaja (N.R.) Assembly Constituency, has alleged that the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) are thrown into the wind by some of the Booth Level Officers (BLO) involved in conducting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter’s list in the Constituency.

Addressing media persons here this morning, Manjunath said, while the Election Commission has issued clear directions to the BLOs to go door-to-door to conduct SIR, the officers have been involved in the task at schools and secluded spots in groups, in the absence of Booth Level Agents (BLA). While the middlemen are assisting them in completing the procedure, he alleged further.

“We have photos and videos in support of the allegations and ready to produce them before any probe agency,” said Manjunath.

The issue comes close on the heels of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy levelling a similar allegation about the SIR process being conducted in a community hall at Bengaluru South District (Ramanagara).