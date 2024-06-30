Special Investigation Team to have senior IAS officers
Special Investigation Team to have senior IAS officers

June 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government is readying to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scams in MUDA since 2020, its formation marks a significant step toward addressing the massive financial irregularities in MUDA and restoring public trust in the institution.

In response to a complaint filed by MLA T.S. Srivatsa with the Chief Secretary, the decision to form an SIT has been made, according to sources from the Vidhana Soudha Secretariat.

The decision of SIT rests with the CM and sources said that it will comprise senior IAS officers. Acting on Srivatsa’s complaint, supporting documents and media reports, the Chief Secretary, following oral directions from the Chief Minister, has outlined the framework for the SIT, sources said.

On Friday (June 28), a 3-member team, led by senior IAS officer Venkatachalapathy, conducted a 7-hour inquiry at the MUDA office and this report has been submitted to the Chief Secretary.

Sources indicate that the SIT may be formed today, with the investigation at the MUDA office set to begin on Monday (tomorrow). Additionally, there is speculation that the CM might order the filing of criminal cases against the officials involved in the scam and suspend them from service.

