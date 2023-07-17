Special lecture programme on Allama Iqbal held

July 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Studies in Urdu, University of Mysore, had organised a special lecture programme on Allama Iqbal, the great Urdu Poet, at its premises in Manasagangothri recently.

Dr. N. Anees Ahmed, Chairman and Managing Director, Al-Ansar Hospital, Mysuru and Prof. S. A. Sattar Sahir, S.V. University, Tirupati, were the guest speakers. Prof. S. Masood Siraj presided.

Dr. Anees Ahmed spoke on the topic ‘Allama Iqbal ka Falsafa-e-Khudi’ (Poet Iqbal’s Philosophy of Self). His in-depth lecture on Iqbal’s philosophy was delivered in a simple language to be understood by all the audience.

Prof. Sattar Sahir spoke on the topic ‘Allama Iqbal ki Shaerana Armah’ (Greatness of Iqbal’s poetry). In his lecture he presented all the aspects of Iqbal’s poetry in a beautiful way.

Prof. Masood Siraj said that Iqbal is one of the greatest Urdu poets of the 20th century. A poet of future, one can see the glimpses of future in his poetry.

Function begin with Quranic verses recitation by Fuzail Madani. Tawakkal Pasha recited Naath. Dr. Jabeen Taj introduced the guests. Dr. Khuteja Tasneem anchored. D. Athiqur Rahman proposed a vote of thanks.